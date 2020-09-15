NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.6700

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD pulled away from 12-day highs in American session.
  • US Dollar Index pared early losses and turned flat above 93.00.
  • GDT Price Index in New Zealand rose by 3.6% in latest auction.

The NZD/USD pair rose to its highest level since early September at 0.6737 on Tuesday but retreated modestly during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 0.6720.

On Tuesday, the risk-on market environment weighed on the greenback and helped the pair push higher. Additionally, the upbeat data from China, which showed that Industrial Production and Retail Sales increased at a stronger pace than expected in August, provided a boost to the China-sensitive kiwi.

DXY recovers above 93.00

In the early trading hours of the American session, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a rebound and turned flat above 93.00. Although there were no significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket, the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade seem to have allowed the USD find demand as a safe-haven.

In a report published on Tuesday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said that the US' tariffs on China's imports were not justified and recommended that the US "brings its measures into conformity."

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index rose by 3.6% following the bi-weekly auction in New Zealand and supported the kiwi.

On Wednesday, second-quarter Current Account data will be released from New Zealand. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to remain muted with investors getting ready for the FOMC's monetary policy announcements later in the day. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.672
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.6701
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6651
Daily SMA50 0.6622
Daily SMA100 0.6452
Daily SMA200 0.639
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6719
Previous Daily Low 0.6661
Previous Weekly High 0.6724
Previous Weekly Low 0.6601
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6697
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6668
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6636
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6751
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6784

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed

AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed

AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision. 

AUD/USD News

Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues

Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues

Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.

Gold News

WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup

WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup

WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.

Oil News

Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?

Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?

Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures