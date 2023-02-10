NZD/USD climbs back closer to mid-0.6300s amid the emergence of fresh USD selling

- NZD/USD attracts some dip-buying near 0.6300 on Friday amid a modest USD pullback.
- A modest recovery in the equity markets further offers support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, recession risks could limit the USD losses and cap the major.
The NZD/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to the 0.6300 neighbourhood and climbs to a fresh daily high during the early European session on Friday. The pair is currently placed around the 0.6340 region, up over 0.30% for the day, though remains well below the weekly top touched the previous day.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and retreats from a one-month high, which, in turn, assists the NZD/USD pair to attract some dip-buying on the last day of the week. The USD pullback could be attributed to a sudden pickup in demand for the Japanese Yen, led by reports that the Japanese government plans to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor. Apart from this, a modest bounce in the US equity futures further undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
That said, looming recession risks could keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. The market concerns about a deeper global economic downturn are reinforced by the deeply inverted US Treasury yield curve. Apart from this, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed should help limit losses for the Greenback and cap gains for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. It is worth mentioning that several FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, stressed the need for additional rate hikes to tame inflation.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before confirming that the NZD/USD pair's recent slide from its highest level since June 2022 has run its course. Traders now look to the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US, due later during the early North American session. This, along with Fed Governor Christopher Waller's speech, might influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6334
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6422
|Daily SMA50
|0.6374
|Daily SMA100
|0.6124
|Daily SMA200
|0.6188
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6391
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6303
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6322
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
