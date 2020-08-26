- NZD/USD has broken higher to trade at 0.6620 at the time of writing, printing a high of 0.6622 so far from the day's low of 0.6541.
- The US dollar is on the backfoot into the Jackson Hole with the DXt down to test below the 93 handle.
Short-covering and improved risk appetite is the catalyst as markets anticipate a lower-for-longer theme from this week's Jackson Hole event.
The reflation and declining real yields narrative will be weighing on the greenback into what is expected to be confirmed from Powell tomorrow.
Investors are looking for the Fed to keep rates low which could be the nail in the coffin for the DXY already tinkering on the edge of falling down into the abyss.
The DXY is already looking to the bottom of the abyss and a break of 92.13 could spell the next leg of the bear dollar cycle, targeting 90.93.
On the other hand, a correction to the upside opens risk back to 94.80 ahead of a 38.2% Fib confluence above 96.00,
RBNZ in focus
However, the bird has its own troubles ahead as traders look towards the domestic OCR and prospects for negative rates.
Local factors matter for the NZD and readers will be well aware of our views around the outlook for RBNZ policy and the headwinds that stem from that for the NZD,
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
But against a backdrop of renewed USD weakness, even that may not be enough and we will experience episodes of strength.
The post-COVID high is still a cent above us; if we break above it, fresh reflection will be required. NZD price action will be frustrating a lot of people, not just the RBNZ.
NZD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6621
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|0.6548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6594
|Daily SMA50
|0.6557
|Daily SMA100
|0.6358
|Daily SMA200
|0.6374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6559
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6488
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains in wait-and-see ahead of Powell
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, trading a handful of pips above the 1.1800 level. Speculative interest awaits for the Jackson Hole Symposium and potential new guidance from the Fed.
GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950
Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19.
Boston Fed's digital dollar move strengthens crypto credibility
Throughout the short lifespan of cryptocurrencies, the prevailing narrative from the traditional finance world has served to undermine the movement, questioning the tech, criticising the security and implying that blockchain is anything but the future of industry.
WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane
Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day.