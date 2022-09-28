- NZD/USD bulls have moved in as the US dollar sells off into month end.
- The greenback and US yields were underwater on Wednesday and the high beta currencies took off.
NZD/USD rallied on Wednesday following a strong sell-off in the US dollar as the month-end approaches. NZD/USD rallied by some 1.8% from a low of 0.5564 to a high of 0.5733 the high.
This came on the back of the US dollar index melting through a cascade of market orders across the major currency complex from 114.778 to as low as 112.561 in a matter of half a day of trade between the late London session and New York opening hours.
''The Kiwi is back above 0.57 this morning, having regained a touch of composure alongside a plethora other risk assets in the wake of the Bank of England’s decision to “temporarily” buy bonds and to delay plans for QT,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained:
''It’s all a bit of a mess and very contradictory, and how long the calm/fresh optimism lasts remains to be seen. For one, this re-stimulation will lift, not quell UK inflation, and that’s bad for bonds and sterling. Prior to that, the US White House had said that it isn’t in favor of a new Plaza Accord-type deal to cap the USD’s strength. Those looking to politicians to end the dollar’s reign may be looking in the wrong place.''
''Amid opposing short and long-term influences, we think it pays to keep a very open mind, brace for volatility, and manage risk carefully,'' the analysts added.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.5705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.597
|Daily SMA50
|0.6148
|Daily SMA100
|0.6231
|Daily SMA200
|0.649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5722
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.573
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5662
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
