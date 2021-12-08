NZD/USD bulls keeping a watchful eye over price action and support structures

- NZD/USD bulls monitoring for a bullish trigger to target 0.69 the figure.
- All eyes are turning towards the central banks and critical US data on Friday.
NZD/USD is trading bid on the day and has rallied over 0.4% in the wake of renewed weakness in the US dollar. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading around 0.6813 and close to the session's high of 0.6818.
The pair rallied from a low of 0.6766. However, the bulls could be looking to take profit ahead of the close on the approach to the 0.6820 level. This could equate to a meanwhile correction ahead of the day's close, as illustrated below.
''Volatility remains elevated as the drip of news around Omicron continues,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''It’s too soon to be definitive around the impact of the variant, and this will make for choppy trading conditions for some time yet.''
US CPI eyed
Meanwhile, the central banks are coming back into focus as traders get set for the US Consumer Price Index this Friday. ''We expect inflation to slow significantly as fiscal stimulus fades and supply constraints ease, but we don't expect the data to be validating in the near term,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''The CPI likely surged in Nov, with a drop in oil coming too late to avert another large gain in gasoline and core prices boosted by rapidly rising used vehicle prices and post-Delta strengthening in airfares and lodging.''
The data will be important for traders as the monitor for an acceleration in the pace of tapering by the Federal Reserve, potentially to start as soon as this month. This is almost being treated as a foregone conclusion, analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''But a strong CPI number could ramp up expectations of a hike in Q2 next year. The Kiwi may soften on this, given the NZD rates curve may struggle to price in more, while other markets could move up in sync with Fed pricing.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price has rallied just shy of its daily ATR of around 60 pips within the day's range of 52 pips. This leaves the bias to the downside for a correction towards the old highs that meet the 50% retracement level near 0.68 the figure.
Should this area of support hold and lead to a subsequent drift higher, the bulls could well be encouraged to add or join the northerly trajectory for a higher high in the forthcoming sessions.
From the daily chart's perspective, the price is meeting some resistance. This could lead to a bullish inverse head and shoulders should the vicinity of the 0.68 figure, (or as low as the 0.6770s) hold on a retest. In doing so, the bulls would be looking to test the late Sep lows of 0.6859/00 on a bullish breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1350 as investors ignore yields
US Treasury yields reached fresh weekly highs but fell short of underpinning the greenback. EUR/USD firmly advanced to a fresh weekly high, although a substantial advance is still unclear.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
Gold sellers happily adding on spikes
Gold trades lower in range, with the bright metal currently at around $1,781 a troy ounce. Trading has been choppy throughout the day as investors struggle to digest coronavirus developments.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?