NZD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6600 following risk-on mood

- NZD/USD seesaws in a choppy range between 0.6770 and 0.6780 while keeping the previous day’s gains intact.
- Markets cheered hops of vaccine, further stimulus amid a light calendar and greenback declines.
- NZ Finance Minister Robertson showed readiness to provide more stimulus if needed.
- RBA minutes and Aussie central banker Philip Lowe’s speech can entertain traders ahead of New Zealand Credit Card Spending for June.
NZD/USD picks up the bids around 0.6577/78 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays within the recently established range of 0.6570-80. The pair did flash a two-day winning streak the previous day while following the broad run-up in the commodity-linked currencies.
US dollar weakness joins upbeat sentiment…
Considering the inverse relations between the US dollar and commodities, not to forget the linked currencies, greenback weakness generally gains applauds from the buyers of these assets. Also adding strength to the upside momentum was the market’s risk-on sentiment.
Be it the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) or the fight against China, the US currency had to bear it all. The latest figures push the national total closer to 4.0 million new cases with Texas in the frontline. Elsewhere, China is rolling up the sleeves to counter multiple sanctions over the Hong Kong security bill.
On the other hand, expectations of further stimulus from Europe and the US join the upbeat news concerning the virus vaccine to favor the risks. The European Summit is on for the fourth day in a raw with the latest news suggesting a deal over 750 billion Euros of the aid package, with 390 billion Euros in grants. Alternatively, the US Senators will also juggle over the forthcoming stimulus for which Democrats put a bid of $3 trillion whereas the ruling Republicans hesitate to spend with a $1.0 trillion likely budget. It should also be noted that New Zealand’s (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson cited the availability of funds to combat the second wave of virus, if any, which in turn marked preparedness of the policymakers and adds gains to the NZD/USD pair.
Amid all these plays, Wall Street managed to offer a positive start to the week but the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.617% by the end of Monday.
Looking forward, minutes of the latest RBA meeting and comments from the RBA Governor Philip Lowe will be the immediate catalyst for the pair. Traders will look for any sign of further easing for the further upside. At home, June month’s Credit Card Spending is expected to decline further from -24.7% versus -21.1% prior.
Technical analysis
The monthly high around 0.6600 becomes the immediate upside barrier ahead of the mid-January top near 0.6665. Meanwhile, the bears are less likely to enter unless witnessing a clear downside break below a two-month-old ascending trend line, at 0.6555 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6575
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.6557
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6509
|Daily SMA50
|0.6368
|Daily SMA100
|0.6201
|Daily SMA200
|0.6343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6567
|Previous Daily Low
|0.653
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6594
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6553
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6588
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.