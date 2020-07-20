Coronavirus update: Texas and LA County together add over 10,000 new cases

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers from Texas and LA County suggest mild weakness in the pandemic figures compared to the recent high statistics.
While a total of 10,564 new cases were added by both on Monday, Texas remains the worst affected state with 7,404 addition taking the state-wise total to 332,434. On the other hand, there are 159,045 total cases in LA County with the latest extra numbers of 3,160.
Talking about the death toll, Los Angeles County marked 9 more deaths to 4,104 whereas Texas noted that 62 people died, a total of 4,020, due to the pandemic.
Furthermore, hospitalizations in Texas recede from Saturday’s record high of 10,658 to 10,569 while LA County marked an increase of 16 in the rate to 2,232, the record high for the second day.
Also read: California Gov. Lucent says hospitalizations are rising at a slower pace
FX implications
With the vaccine news pouring cold water on the face of the pandemic woes, only an extremely negative update could break the present market optimism. On the contrary, upbeat announcements will help the risk-on mood to extend. As a result, AUD/USD remains firm above 0.7000, currently around 0.7020.
