NZD/USD bounces up from session lows and approaches 0.5800

The New Zealand Dollar bears have been contained above the mid-range of the 0.5700s on Thursday, and the pair bounced up in the early European session, returning to levels five-month highs, near 0.5780.

The Greenback drew some support after the Chinese central bank set the midpoint of the USD/CNY floating band at a higher-than-expected level, highlighting the Chinese authorities' concern about the rapid depreciation of the US Dollar.

U.S. dollar rallies, however, are short-lived, with markets increasingly pricing a Federal Reserve rate cut next week and a few more next year. US ADP employment figures released on Wednesday showed an unexpected net employment loss in November, heightening concerns about a deteriorating labour market and adding pressure on the Fed to lower borrowing costs.

In New Zealand, Anna Breman, the former Deputy Governor of the Swedish Central Bank, replaced Adrian Orr as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Governour. The New Zealand central bank cut interest rates in November and signalled the end of the easing cycle, triggering NZD-supportive monetary policy divergence with the US Federal Reserve.



The New Zealand calendar is thin this week, and the focus now shifts to September’s delayed US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which is likely to show that inflationary prices remain sticky above the Fed’s target rate.