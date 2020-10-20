NZD/USD bounces at 0.6550 and trims losses to approach 0.6600

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • NZD/USD finds support at 0.6550 and returns to 0.6585 area.
  • The kiwi has regained lost ground d favoured by USD weakness.
  • Longer-term, FX specialists at UOB see NZD's downward momentum picking pace.

The New Zealand dollar has shrugged off the negative pressure seen earlier today and bounced up from 0.6550 to trim previous losses and return to levels near 0.6600.

USD weakness gives some respite to the NZD

The kiwi found support at the mid-range of 0.6500 earlier today and managed to pick up, favoured by the positive shift in market sentiment. Equity markets turned around after a negative opening in Europe, with wall street following the trend and posting gains beyond 1%.

The moderate upbeat mood has favoured riskier currencies like the NZD in detriment of the US dollar, which has also suffered amid the uncertainty regarding the US stimulus negotiations. US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi set Tuesday as the deadline, which reduces the chances of reaching a deal before the Presidential Elections.

NZD/USD downward momentum picking up pace - UOB

From a longer-term perspective, the FX management team at UOB NZD downward momentum improving: “While downward momentum has improved tentatively, NZD ‘has to close below 0.6570 before a more sustained down-move can be expected’. Looking forward, the next support below 0.6570 is at 0.6545. On the upside, a break of 0.6660 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6586
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.6604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6606
Daily SMA50 0.6631
Daily SMA100 0.6585
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6647
Previous Daily Low 0.6602
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6576
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6619
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.663
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6588
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6573
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6543
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6633
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6663
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6678

 

 

 

