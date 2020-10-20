NZD/USD bounces at 0.6550 and trims losses to approach 0.6600

- NZD/USD finds support at 0.6550 and returns to 0.6585 area.
- The kiwi has regained lost ground d favoured by USD weakness.
- Longer-term, FX specialists at UOB see NZD's downward momentum picking pace.
The New Zealand dollar has shrugged off the negative pressure seen earlier today and bounced up from 0.6550 to trim previous losses and return to levels near 0.6600.
USD weakness gives some respite to the NZD
The kiwi found support at the mid-range of 0.6500 earlier today and managed to pick up, favoured by the positive shift in market sentiment. Equity markets turned around after a negative opening in Europe, with wall street following the trend and posting gains beyond 1%.
The moderate upbeat mood has favoured riskier currencies like the NZD in detriment of the US dollar, which has also suffered amid the uncertainty regarding the US stimulus negotiations. US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi set Tuesday as the deadline, which reduces the chances of reaching a deal before the Presidential Elections.
NZD/USD downward momentum picking up pace - UOB
From a longer-term perspective, the FX management team at UOB NZD downward momentum improving: “While downward momentum has improved tentatively, NZD ‘has to close below 0.6570 before a more sustained down-move can be expected’. Looking forward, the next support below 0.6570 is at 0.6545. On the upside, a break of 0.6660 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6606
|Daily SMA50
|0.6631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6585
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6647
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6678
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
