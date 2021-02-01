NZD/USD bears the burden of DXY strength around mid-0.7100s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD teases Monday’s low amid failure to keep the bounce off 0.7153.
  • US dollar benefits from downbeat data, market frenzy and chatters over US stimulus.
  • Traders in Auckland return from long weekend without any major data/events.
  • RBA, risk news become the key for fresh impulse.

NZD/USD struggles to mark another recovery wave from 0.7150-55 area during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair began the week’s trading around the same level before rising 0.7204 and the following U-turn to revisit the mid-0.7100 area the previous day.

While traders were in Auckland were cheering a local holiday, global markets portrayed notable moves amid a battle between the retail clients and hedge funds, backed by chatters over the social media platforms. Following the stellar move by equities during the last week, this time it was silver which gained 11% due to the market frenzy.

Other than the retail rush that favored the US dollar, the downbeat performance of the European economics and mixed statistics from America, coupled with the on-going stimulus talks between US President Joe Biden and Republicans also helped the greenback. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) jumped to the highest since December 10, 2020, by the end of Monday’s Trading.

It should be noted that the recovery in the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions, ex-Australian, coupled with a jump in the vaccinations, favor the risks even as market imperfection challenges the mood.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed with positive performance while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.2 basis points (bps) to 1.077% by press time.

Given the on-going stimulus talks in the White House, NZD/USD traders are likely to pay major attention to the relief package news wherein the bulls may look for a confirmation of the $1.9 trillion bundle of aid. Also important will be the monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), due to Australia’s trade ties with New Zealand. Herein, a confirmation of downbeat inflation prospects may weigh on the kiwi pair.

It’s worth mentioning that the global markets have been sensitive to social media chatters and hence any hints from the same could also move the NZD/USD pair, which in turn makes them the key to watch.

Technical analysis

Sustained trading below 21-day SMA, currently around 0.7192, directs NZD/USD towards breaking an ascending support line from December 21, 2020, at 0.7146 now, a break of which will attack 50-day SMA level of 0.7133 for further downside. Meanwhile, a one-month-old resistance line near 0.7225 adds to the upside filters.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7158
Today Daily Change -27 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 0.7185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7196
Daily SMA50 0.7115
Daily SMA100 0.6904
Daily SMA200 0.6675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7226
Previous Daily Low 0.715
Previous Weekly High 0.7248
Previous Weekly Low 0.7105
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7179
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7197
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7148
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7072
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7263
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

