- NZD/USD is taking out a key level and printing fresh lows within a bearish schematic.
- should the bulls move in now, then there will be prospects of a restest of prior structures near 0.6355 and 0.6375 above.
NZD/USD has been chipping away at the downside in Asia, sliding to a fresh session low at the time of writing, down 0.35% on the day so far after dropping from a high of 0.6365. The US Dollar has been struggling to break higher which had been giving the commodity complex some room to breathe but the tables are turning.
The greenback came under pressure in recent weeks as investors expect a pivot from the Federal Reserve sooner than later. This had been supporting the Kiwi. However, a combination of a poor start on Wall Street on Monday and dismal domestic data is impacting the currency at the start of this week.
New Zealand Business confidence has plummeted to a fresh record low in December, down 13 points to -70. Expected own activity fell from -14 to -26. Analysts at ANZ Bank said that the ''Reserve Bank of New Zealand appears to have achieved shock value with its sharp increase in the OCR, hawkish forecasts, and warning of deliberate recession in 2023. Many indicators are around Global Financial Crisis (GFC) lows. Inflation pressures remain intense. Wage expectations jumped.''
Meanwhile, high beta currencies, such as NZD, were pressured on the back of US stocks closing sharply lower to extend their three-day losing streak on Monday and Treasury yields advanced. Given the time of year, there will be few catalysts to dissuade risk-off sentiment in the low-volume, the pre-holiday week which could lead to further downside in what appears to be a fresh bearish cycle given the recent break of trendline support as the following illustrates.
NZD/USD technical analysis
As per the earlier analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attempt to take control at a key support structure at 0.6340, the bird is making headway to the downside.
It was stated that the bears would not in the clear until a change of structure in the 4-hour time frame and this required a break of 0.6340:
Moving to the 15-min charts to monitor for tests of this area...
The prior analysis above illustrated the market structure in more detail.
NZD/USD update, M15 chart
The price is taking out the trendline support and the horizontal 0.6340 level while printing fresh lows within this bearish schematic. However, should the bulls move in now, then there will be prospects of a restest of prior structures namely where the price imbalances are situated around 0.6355 and 0.6375 above. If either of these structures were to hold, the bias will remains to the downside for a run to test 0.6320.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY plunges over 2% as BoJ tweaks YCC target
USD/JPY is on slippery grounds, down over 2% after the BoJ tweaked its YCC target from 0.25% to 0.50% and increased bond-buying. The BOJ held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% The pair drags the US Dollar lower across the board. Eyes on BoJ Kuroda's presser.
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6650 as US yields spike
AUD/USD is dropping back toward 0.6650, reversing its uptick amid a sharp rally in the US Treasury yields. The pair shrugs off a sudden sell-off in the US Dollar across the board, as the BoJ's policy announcements smash USD/JPY.
Gold spikes toward $1,800 even as Treasury yields rocket
Gold price is spiking toward $1,800, as the US Dollar plunges, following the sell-off in USD/JPY. The US Treasury yields jump over 3%, as the BoJ widened its YCC band to 0.50%. The further upside in Gold price could be capped by rallying yields.
Solana price aims for $9 as bears make their presence known
Solana price fell by 8% from the previous week. SOL has yet to retest three significant moving averages during this year's downtrend. A breach above last week's trading range is needed to consider a retracement into the breached moving indicators.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.