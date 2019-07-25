NZD/USD: Bears in control below key support area, eye bottom of rising channel

- NZD/USD weighed by a strong dollar and dovish prospects for the RBNZ.
- NZD/USD is en-route to the bottom of the rising channel.
NZD/USD has been under pressure within the rising channel, sliding from a high of 0.6707 to a low of 0.6654, down -0.66% on the session, so far. Risks ahead amount to tomorrow's US Gross Domestic Product advanced reading.
The bird has been beaten up on prospects of a dovish RBNZ cutting the OCR by 25bp to 1.25% on 7th August and signalling the potential for more, to underscore the market's spculation that the RBNZ is racing to the bottom and towards Qe next year.
"We expect a follow-up cut in November to 1.0%, with a risk this is delivered in September, and the OCR ultimately falls below 1.0%. Domestic activity is weaker than the RBNZ had forecast," analysts at Westpac argued:
- Markets are pricing 20bp of easing in August, and 42bp by November, implying markets should fall further if our forecasts prove correct.
- NZ-US yield spreads have explained much of the NZD’s recent gains, but they should soon become a headwind: markets have priced in plenty for the Fed (100bp) but arguably not enough for the RBNZ."
Technically, NZD/USD’s 3c rise since May looks corrective, and maybe giving way to a revisit of May’s 0.6500 low. Looking ahead, the next major events beyond tomorrow advance GDP reading come as the FOMC (31 July), RBNZ decision (7 Aug) and NZ employment data (6 Aug).
NZD/USD levels
NZD/USD dropped below the 38.2% Fibo to a low of 0.6654, clearing out stops and advancing towards the bottom of the ascending channel and rising support line. A 50% retracement opens the 0.6630s ahead of the 61.8% around 0.66 the figure. A correction higher to the 23.6% Fibo would meet with prior resistances around 0.6715/20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains
The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.
GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength
The greenback is back in fashion after ECB’s noise settled, stronger against all of its major rivals. GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 as speculation of upcoming elections in the UK hurt Sterling.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
Gold drops from 6-day highs to test weekly lows
Gold is having a volatile day, on the back of the European Central Bank meeting and US data. Initially, the yellow metal jumped to $1433.70/oz, the highest level since last Friday and then retreated sharply, falling to $1415.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.