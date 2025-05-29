NZD/USD aims to revisit 0.6000 as Trump’s tariff policy ban batters US Dollar

NZD/USD jumps to near 0.6000 as the US Dollar turns upside down in the aftermath of the US court’s ban on Trump’s tariff agenda.

The US court accused Trump of abusing the law of national emergency.

The RBNZ has signaled that there will be more interest rate cuts than what they had anticipated.

The NZD/USD pair advances to near 0.5990 during North American trading hours on Thursday after recovering initial losses. The Kiwi pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) turns upside down in the aftermath of the permanent injunction of the tariff policy imposed by United States (US) President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the US Court of International Trade accused Donald Trump of abusing the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify his tariff agenda. The court blamed Trump for claiming extra power to impose tariffs such as reciprocal, fentanyl, and border negligence without the Congressional vote under the cover of “national emergency”.

Therefore, the court has ordered the administration to dissolve tariffs imposed within 10 days, to which the White House has appealed, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP).

The event came in as positive for the US Dollar Index (DXY), which rallied almost 1% to near 100.50. However, it gives back initial gains and slides to near 99.50. The USD Index weakens as investors reassess the likely consequences of the US court banning Trump tariffs. Market experts believe that this will dampen business confidence and force owners to redesign their manufacturing and procurement plans.

Though the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) outperforms the US Dollar, its outlook is uncertain as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has signaled a deeper monetary policy expansion cycle.

