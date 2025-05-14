NZD/USD advances to near 0.5950 as US Dollar weakens on soft inflation data

- NZD/USD appreciated as April’s figures mark a new three-year low for annual headline inflation.
- US President Donald Trump described the relationship with China as excellent.
- The New Zealand Dollar may continue to benefit as the US and China agreed to significantly reduce tariffs.
The NZD/USD pair advanced for the second consecutive session, hovering around 0.5940 during Wednesday’s Asian trading hours. The pair strengthened as the US Dollar (USD) came under pressure following softer-than-expected US inflation figures. Market participants now await the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Survey, both scheduled for later this week.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed a 2.3% year-over-year increase in April, slightly below both the 2.4% rise recorded in March and market expectations. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.8% annually, matching the prior month and consensus estimates. On a monthly basis, both headline and core CPI rose by 0.2% in April.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he is working to expand access to Chinese markets and described US-China relations as "excellent." He also expressed openness to direct talks with President Xi Jinping to pursue a broader trade deal.
Commodity-linked currencies like the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) may continue to benefit as the US and China reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to significantly reduce tariffs. Under the proposed deal, US tariffs on Chinese goods would fall from 145% to 30%, while China would reduce tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%—a move widely seen as a step toward easing trade tensions.
New Zealand saw Visitor Arrivals drop by 8.4% year-on-year to 311,800 in March 2025, marking the second straight monthly decline. Meanwhile, Electronic Card spending remained flat at NZD 6.46 billion in April, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Traders are exercising caution ahead of New Zealand’s upcoming food inflation data for April, following a 14-month high recorded in March.
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.18%
|0.22%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
