NZD/USD up 1%, rises to snap weekly fall

- NZD/USD holds in positive territory as the US dollar slides.
- Inflation risks are supporting the currency complex and the NZ dollar.
- US PPI does not meet the consensus but inflation concerns are rampant.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7025 and up almost 1% on the day after rising from a low of 0.6958 to a high of 0.7040. The US dollar continues to underperform despite the strong US Consumer Price Index data and hawkish Federal Reserve minutes which outlined more detail around the central bank's intentions to start to taper, perhaps as soon as November. The greenback was touching a 10-day low as rising risk appetite put a brake on the safe-haven currency's recent rally, while the Aussie and Kiwi dollars gained.
US dollar sinks further on profit-taking
Expectations that the US Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously expected amid an improving economy and surging inflation had fuelled a rise in the greenback since early September. Profit-taking has ensued and improved risk sentiment has also dented the greenback.
Additionally, Producer price growth slowed in September to the lowest level this year as airline passenger service costs plunged. The seasonally adjusted producer price index rose 0.5%, compared with a 0.7% gain in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. The latest print was the lowest since December and came in line with the consensus on Econoday.
In other data, a Labor Department report showed US Consumer Prices rose solidly in September, and they are likely to rise further amid a surge in energy prices, potentially pressuring the Fed to act sooner to normalise policy. The Fed's September meeting minutes yesterday also showed that a growing number of policymakers were worried that high inflation could persist. The dollar index is flat at the time of writing on the day at 93.999 but met its lowest since Oct 5 at 93.759. On Tuesday this week, it had reached a one-year high at 94.563.
Commodity currencies bid on the inflation hedge
The markets are concerned about the nature of the global inflation cycle and its persistence. With these global factors dominating, commodity currencies can benefit from the inflation hedge. In this regard, next week’s NZ CPI data will be a key domestic event.
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price on the weekly chart is on the verge of a fresh bullish impulse but the flag's resistance is not far off. A break there could lead to a significant rally while, otherwise, the will be prospects of a lower low to the channel's support.
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|0.6963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6975
|Daily SMA50
|0.7004
|Daily SMA100
|0.7029
|Daily SMA200
|0.7104
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.697
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6868
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data
EUR/USD touched a daily high of 1.1624 but seems to be having a difficult time pushing higher in the early American session. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the PPI continued to increase in September and weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level
US Treasury yields remain depressed near fresh weekly lows, weighing on the greenback. Wall Street is up, backed by better than expected earnings reports from big names. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance, despite being overbought in the near term.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.