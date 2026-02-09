TRENDING:
New York Fed Consumer Inflation Expectations largely unchanged, but job potential remains tight

Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

According to the New York Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank, consumer inflation expectations remain tepid looking forward, with a slight decline in the near-term inflation outlook. However, the NY Fed noted that consumers remain skeptical about their immediate hiring prospects, and household confidence in their financial situations has deteriorated further.

Key highlights

  • Five-year and three-year inflation expectations remain unchanged at 3.0%.
  • One-year inflation expectations dip to 3.1% from 3.4%.
  • Credit availability expectations declined in January.
  • Labor market outlook improved slightly, but remains in worrisome territory.
  • Home price expectations ticked down to 2.9% from 3.0%.
  • Households remain less hopeful on current and future financial situations.

