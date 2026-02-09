Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD jumps as China treasury rumors hit USD, UK politics cap gains

GBP/USD jumps as China treasury rumors hit USD, UK politics cap gains

The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts solid gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Monday as rumors emerged that China is asking to reduce exposure to US Treasuries, which weighed on the Greenback. Nevertheless, the pair remains capped by political turmoil in the United Kingdom (UK). At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3659, up 0.41%. Read More...

GBP/USD hovers near 1.3600 as UK government crisis weighs on Pound Sterling

GBP/USD moves sideways after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3610 during the European hours on Monday. The pair could come under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may weaken amid a fresh government crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned, accepting responsibility for advising Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the appointment of Jeffrey Epstein-linked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Holds medium-term bullish bias above 1.3600

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.3605 during the early European session on Monday. Growing expectation of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest-rate cut weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Greenback. Read More...