Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD jumps as China treasury rumors hit USD, UK politics cap gains

GBP/USD jumps as China treasury rumors hit USD, UK politics cap gains

The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts solid gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Monday as rumors emerged that China is asking to reduce exposure to US Treasuries, which weighed on the Greenback. Nevertheless, the pair remains capped by political turmoil in the United Kingdom (UK). At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3659, up 0.41%. Read More...

GBP/USD hovers near 1.3600 as UK government crisis weighs on Pound Sterling

GBP/USD moves sideways after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3610 during the European hours on Monday. The pair could come under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may weaken amid a fresh government crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned, accepting responsibility for advising Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the appointment of Jeffrey Epstein-linked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Holds medium-term bullish bias above 1.3600

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.3605 during the early European session on Monday. Growing expectation of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest-rate cut weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Greenback. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends its optimism past 1.1900

EUR/USD retains a firm underlying bid, surpassing the 1.1900 mark as the NA session draws to a close on Monday. The pair’s persistent uptrend comes as the US Dollar remains on the defensive, with traders staying cautious ahead of upcoming US NFP prints and CPI data.
 

GBP/USD hits three-day peaks, targets 1.3700

GBP/USD is clocking decent gains at the start of the week, advancing to three-day highs near 1.3670 and building on Friday’s solid performance. The better tone in the British Pound comes on the back of the intense sekk-off in the Greenback and despite re-emerging signs of a fresh government crisis in the UK.

Gold picks up pace, retargets $5,100

Gold gathers fresh steam, challenging daily highs en route to the $5,100 mark per troy ounce in the latter part of Monday’s session. The precious metal finds support from fresh signs of continued buying by the PBoC, while expectations that the Fed could lean more dovish also collaborate with the uptick.

XRP struggles around $1.40 despite institutional inflows

Ripple (XRP) is extending its intraday decline to around $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid growing pressure from the retail market and risk-off sentiment that continues to keep investors on the sidelines.

Japanese PM Takaichi nabs unprecedented victory – US data eyed this week

I do not think I would be exaggerating to say that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s snap general election gamble paid off over the weekend – and then some. This secured the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) an unprecedented mandate just three months into her tenure.

Ripple exposed to volatility amid low retail interest, modest fund inflows

Ripple (XRP) is extending its intraday decline to around $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid growing pressure from the retail market and risk-off sentiment that continues to keep investors on the sidelines.

