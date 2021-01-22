NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls in control, but bearish case can be made

- NZD/JPY bulls take on the bear's commitments at a thick layer of resistance structure.
- There is a downside bias until bulls breach overhead resistance.
The price action in recent trade has been bullish and the bulls remain in control.
The following is a technical analysis of the price structure between the daily and 4-hour time frames from which swing traders can observe subsequent developments and determine their game plan.
Daily chart
The daily bearish impulse was corrected in a significant Fibonacci retracement which has, in recent trade, penetrated beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
That being said, the bulls still have their work cut out given the amount of liquidity ahead.
Sellers may well engage at this juncture and in force.
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, the environment is, indeed, bullish.
However, if the first layer of resistance holds, then the downside is compelling, especially should the price fall below the 21-moving average.
A break of support and a restest of the structure would offer an optimal entry point for bears to engage in what would be expected to be a downside extension of the daily bearish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
