NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls dictate the market rhythm, hinting at temporary selling pressure

Overall, while bulls are in command of the broad trend, the pair could see some additional selling pressure, as selling momentum is present and buyers might continue taking profits from the last two days' gains.

The hourly landscape provides a more detailed perspective. The RSI has been fluctuating around the negative territory in the recent hours, dropping to 45 by the last hour. It suggests an increase in selling pressure in the short term compared to the daily setup. The continuous red bars of the MACD affirm this, reflecting the negative momentum represented in the RSI. This implies that the sellers step in as the buyers seem to be taking profits.

On the daily chart , the NZD/JPY pair reveals an influx of buyers dominating the market, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) progressing towards positive territory. The latest reading at 55, sits in the positive zone, but points down, as indicators consolidate. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reveals a declining trend with red bars, indicating steady but weakening negative momentum.

The NZD/JPY pair is currently trading at 91.60, slightly down in Thursday's session. Bulls hold a strong command over the market, even amidst transient selling pressure, which seems not to have weakened their movement with the pair holding above the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).

