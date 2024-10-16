NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum flat, 20-day SMA proves to be a strong barrier

- The NZD/JPY continues trading side-ways using the 20-day SMA as a support.
- RSI and MACD indicate declining buying pressure.
- Buyers must defend th 20-day SMA to avoid losses.
In Wednesday's session, the NZD/JPY mildly fell to 90.60, continuing the sideways movement seen in the past few sessions.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 51, indicating that the pair is in the positive area. However, the RSI is declining, suggesting that buying pressure is declining. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is green and decreasing, confirming the bearish momentum.
The 90.60 level remains crucial for the near-term outlook of the NZD/JPY pair. On Wednesday, the pair continued to struggle near this support level. A breakdown below 90.60 could pave the way for further losses, potentially targeting the next psychological support at 89.50. However, if the pair holds above 90.60 and buyers regain strength, a reversal could push the price towards the 91.00 resistance level and even up to 92.00, where the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) converge.
Bears have been persistently testing the 20-day SMA, which has served as a notable support. A successful break below this level could solidify the bearish momentum, leading to increased downside pressure.
NZD/JPY Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on tap comes the 200-day SMA
There was no respite for the selling pressure in AUD/USD, with the pair this time breaking below the key 0.6700 support level and opening the door to a potential visit to the key 200-day SMA at 0.6626.
EUR/USD: The ECB could accelerate the decline
EUR/USD retreated for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, breaching the critical 200-day SMA and hitting new two-month lows around 1.0860 ahead of the key interest rate decision by the ECB on Thursday.
Gold fresh record highs at sight
Gold price scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and climbs toward the all-time-high it set at $2,685 in late September.
Australian unemployment rate expected to stabilize for third consecutive month in September
The Australian Unemployment Rate is foreseen stable at 4.2% in September. Employment Change is expected at 25K, focus will be on the details. AUD/USD is technically bearish, so any data-inspired spike may attract sellers.
British inflation dips to 1.7% in September
And speaking of inflation and Europe, inflation in Britain not only fell below 2% in September but came in significantly lower than expected (1.7%y-o-y vs 1.9% expected).
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.