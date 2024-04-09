NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish bias maintains strength, with potential for minor pullbacks

On the broader outlook , the NZD/JPY maintains its position above the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, indicating sustained long-term buying pressure. Therefore, both the short-term and long-term technical outlook for the pair seems to point towards a bullish trend. In summary, while the hourly MACD reveals minor negativity which may produce some temporary pullbacks, the overall bias for cross on both the daily and longer-term charts is bullish

Switching to the hourly chart , a somewhat comparable trend is noticeable. The RSI took a big hit during the American session and seems to be slowly recovering. The hourly MACD, however, presents red bars, hinting at possible short-term negative momentum. This suggests that some caution is needed for intra-day traders.

The NZD/JPY pair is trading at 91.79, experiencing a 0.25% uptick. It is currently showcasing a strong bullish course, with reinforced buying momentum as it comfortably positions above its main Simple Moving Average (SMA). Indicators remain strong on the daily chart while hourly indicators may be hinting at an incoming consolidation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.