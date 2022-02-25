NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks the 200-DMA on its way towards 78.00, followed by a retracement to 77.95

- The NZD dollar vs. the JPY finished tie week gaining 1.25%.
- NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: Neutral-upward biased, confirmed by a bullish RSI.
FInishing a busy week on the financial markets, the NZD/JPYended it on the right foot, up 1.25% in the week. Breaking news that Russia would be open to sit down and talk with the Ukrainian Government, increased appetite for riskier assets In the FX space means that risk-sensitive currencies like the NZD and the AUD rose to the detriment of safe-haven peers, like the low yielder Japanese yen. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 77.95.
Friday’s overnight session for North American traders portrayed an upbeat market sentiment, despite the continuation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the Asian session, the NZD/JPY was subdued in the 77.20-50 range. However, in the middle of the European session, earlier of New York’s open, the NZD/JPY pair moved upwards, rallying 44-pips, setting Friday’s daily high at78.01.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY began the North American session, confined between the 50 and the 200-day moving (DMA), lying at 77.26 and 77.89, respectively but late in the New York session, rallied toward 78.00, backtracking to current levels. Based on that, the pair is neutral biased, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58.50 above the 50-midline and aiming higher indicates the NZD/JPY is bullish biased with enough room before reaching overbought levels. That said, the NZD/JPY is neutral-upward bias.
Upwards, the NZDY/JPY first resistance would be 78.00. Breach of the latter would pave the way towards the 100-DMA at 78.34, followed by January 13 daily high at 78.83.
On the flip side, the NZD/JPY first support would be the 200-DMA at 77.89. Once cleared, the next support would be 50-DMA at 77.26, followed by the 77.00 mark.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|77.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.72
|Daily SMA50
|77.3
|Daily SMA100
|78.39
|Daily SMA200
|77.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.91
|Previous Daily Low
|76.63
|Previous Weekly High
|77.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.87
|Previous Monthly High
|79.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.