NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears intensify their grip, bulls must defend SMAs

In conclusion, while indicators appear to have turned flat on the daily chart, the selling momentum intensified in the hourly chart, suggesting that the pair could suffer more pain for the rest of the session. Looking at the broader trend, there are not enough arguments to conclude a bearish outlook as the pair sits above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That being said, the sellers are in control for the immediate short term.

Turning attention to the hourly chart, the RSI fell deeper into negative territory while the MACD exhibited rising red bars. However, as short-term indicators seem to be moving towards oversold territory, it could pave the way for a short-term recovery to consolidate losses.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell last week within negative territory and currently stands at around 40.65, mostly flat. This reveals lower momentum from the sellers. This tendency is exalted with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) 's flat red bars suggest that negative momentum is consolidating.

In Monday's trading, the NZD/JPY reversed its course and gave up daily gains to decline towards 90.60. Recent movements show an intensification of seller activity as indicators slowly move towards oversold territory while on the daily chart the selling traction somewhat flattened.

