NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears gains ground with eyes on 20-day SMA

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • The NZD/JPY saw a minor decline to 90.35 and eyes the 20-day SMA at 89.90.
  • Daily chart indicators reveal that sellers have a slight upper hand in the short term.
  • Despite bearish indicators, the overall trend is still bullish.

In Monday's session, NZD/JPY experienced a slight drop to 90.35 following losses from its daily high at 90.55. With the daily chart establishing a neutral to bullish prospect, the bears are nevertheless gaining ground as the buyer's momentum remains weak. The four-hour chart indicators also remain in the red zone.

Given the current positioning within the daily time frame, the indicators reflect that the buying momentum is dominant when considering the overall trend indicated by the pair's positioning above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) show that the momentum in the short term is waning and that bears are gaining traction.

While the broader picture carries an overall upward bias, the short-form charts tell a different story. Considering the four-hour chart, the selling pressure is gaining some ground progressively. With indicators situated within the negative terrain, the four-hour RSI is trending down while the four-hour MACD prints red bars, further reinforcing the short-term downward bias. The change in momentum on the shorter-term charts might be an early sign that the bulls are losing strength, allowing the bears to slowly take over.

NZD/JPY technical levels

NZD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 90.37
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 90.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 89.78
Daily SMA50 89.8
Daily SMA100 88.85
Daily SMA200 87.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.82
Previous Daily Low 90.37
Previous Weekly High 90.99
Previous Weekly Low 89.69
Previous Monthly High 91.52
Previous Monthly Low 87.69
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 91
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.18

 

NZD/JPY daily chart

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains weak below 0.6700

AUD/USD remains weak below 0.6700

AUD/USD kicked off the week with marked losses and still remained unable to regain traction and surpass the 0.6700 barrier on a convincing fashion.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading

EUR/USD lacked clear direction and hovered around the mid-1.0900s at the beginning of the week amidst a positive tone in the greenback against the backdrop of the re-emergence of the risk-off trade.

EUR/USD News

Gold holds on to gains above the $2,050 mark

Gold holds on to gains above the $2,050 mark

Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction: Weekend chop extends to new week amid MLK holiday vibes

Top 3 Price Prediction: Weekend chop extends to new week amid MLK holiday vibes

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains broadly bullish but continues to suffer in the wake of the past weekend’s chop as the new week starts with a US holiday. 

Read more

Inflation isn't going away

Inflation isn't going away

Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you… In my past life, I would be taking today off, as it is a national holiday… But, given my status as non-working, I thought what the heck! Well, the NFL didn’t make any friends, and received a lot of criticism, even from a senator, about putting a playoff game on a streaming channel… As well they should!

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures