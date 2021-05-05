NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears attacking bullish commitments

NZD/JPY bears target the downside support which gives rise to an upside daily fade.

Bears will look to fade any rebound from the support that will target new resistance.

NZD/JPY is on the verge of making a strong case for the downside to fully test support which would leave prospects of a high probability set up for targeting back to the old support.

The following illustrates such a scenario on the daily chart:

Daily chart

Traders will need to be patient and await developments in the bears attacking the bullish commitments at this juncture.