NZD/JPY jums 15 pips as New Zealand boosts fiscal spending

- NZD finds takers as New Zealand raises infrastructure spending.
- Fiscal effort to ease pressure on the RBNZ to deliver stimulus.
- Trade uncertainty could cap gains in NZD/JPY.
The bid tone around the New Zealand dollar strengthened, pushing the NZD/JPY cross higher by 15 pips to a session high of 71.31 after the New Zealand government raised fiscal spending in its half year budget update.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the $12 billion increase in spending, most of which is the investment in infrastructure and pledged to maintain the debt in the range of 15 to 255 of the gross domestic product.
With government boosting fiscal spending, there will be less pressure on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates aggressively.
Hence, it’s no surprise that the NZD has picked up a bid on government’s decision to boost fiscal spending. The NZD/JPY pair is currently trading at 71.26, representing a 0.17% gain on the day.
The gains, however, could be short-lived if the risk sentiment takes a hit on trade uncertainty, boosting demand for the anti-risk Yen.
White House adviser Larry Kudow was out on the wires in the overnight trade stating that the Trump administration could move ahead with the planned tariff hike on Chinese goods, scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15.
So far, however, there are no signs of risk aversion in equities. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently flatlined. The index fell 0.11% on Tuesday.
Technical levels
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|71.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.25
|Daily SMA50
|69.39
|Daily SMA100
|69.03
|Daily SMA200
|71.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.36
|Previous Daily Low
|70.88
|Previous Weekly High
|71.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.37
|Previous Monthly High
|70.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
