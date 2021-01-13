NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls await conviction in a daily bull extension

- NZD/CHF bulls take back control and test a critical level of resistance.
- A break of resistance offers a daily continuation prospect.
NZD/CHF is holding the 10-day moving average and following completion of a compelling correction, the bulls are back in control testing critical resistance.
The following illustrates the weekly, daily and 40hour time frame's and price action as well as market structure.
Weekly chart
The weekly price action has already tested the deep Fibonacci support and confluence of structure. The price has bolted into a supply area.
That being said, the daily chart remains bullish with prospects of an upside extension from a 50% Fibonacci retracement area.
Daily chart
While the weekly resistance could be troublesome, the daily chart is showing bullish tendencies with the latest impulse to daily resistance and support.
4-hour chart
A break of the current resistance will possibly be followed by a pullback to restest the structure offering the bulls a discount.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
