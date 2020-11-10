NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Target achieved ahead of RBNZ risk

NZD/CAD bulls take on the weekly resistance area.

Bulls will want to see any possible correction holding at the trendline support.

In an update to the running series of articles tracking the price and trade setup in NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a continuation of the late Oct rally, the target was achieved ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand risk today.

For a recap, the prior analysis as per the chart below offered bullish prospects on the daily chart as follows:

4-hour chart

The setup was for a 1:3 risk to reward opportunity.

Result: 3R

From here, there are now prospects for higher highs on a break of the September highs to form an extended W-formation on the weekly chart:

The trendline has a confluence with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level which could be a strong area of support on a possible correction from the weekly supply zone.