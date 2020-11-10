When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday at 01:00 GMT market sees the key monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Having initially turned down the bears, New Zealand’s central bank is anticipated to try a new tool, while also expected to adopt a dovish tone. Though, Governor Adrian Orr and the company isn’t famed for pleasing the bears, which in turn makes today’s event an important one.
Market consensus favors no change in the benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, or the Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) during the monetary policy meeting. However, chatters concerning the Funding for Lending Program (FLP), which offers funds directly to the banks at a rate near the Official Cash Rate (OCR), have recently gained momentum.
Ahead of the event, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,
Markets will be closely watching comments about the likelihood of a negative OCR. While it appears that the odds of this being deployed have reduced, we don’t think the RBNZ will rule it out. The RBNZ is likely to acknowledge more positive domestic news, but be reasonably cautious in their interpretation for now. Much will depend on how the data and virus news pans out into the New Year and the effectiveness of the FLP at lowering retail interest rates (the program’s measure of success). One thing is clear: aggressive stimulus doesn’t make sense forever and policy will become more nuanced in time.
Also joining the bears’ league is TD Securities that said,
The NZ economy has held up better than the RBNZ expected – the Q3 u/e rate at 5.3% is well below the 7% f/c in the Aug MPS and house prices are booming, +10% y/y, unlike the RBNZ -7% y/y Aug MPS f/c. As such, the statement is likely to be less dovish. A stronger economy means less RBNZ issuance in turn meaning the Bank will not be able to continue buying at its current pace, cementing the RBNZ introducing a Funding for Lending Program (FLP) at this month's meeting, ~$15b. The program should be similar to the RBA's TFF and is likely to be targeted towards businesses.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
Although the anticipated bearish moves may offer intermediate pullback to the NZD/USD prices, only stark dovish comments from Governor Orr can defy the bulls targeting the year 2019 peak near 0.6945.
On the same line, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta says, “a strong dovish language in the policy statement is needed to alter NZD/USD’s bullish course. Although, the risk sentiment at the time of the announcement could also impact the kiwi’s reaction.”
Technically, sustained trading beyond 0.6800 favor NZD/USD bulls to target February 2019 top surrounding 0.6900 before highlighting the 0.6940/45 region, comprising the year 2019 peak, for the buyers.
Keynotes
RBNZ Preview: Prepping up for negative interest rates
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves
About the RBNZ interest rate decision and rate statement
The RBNZ interest rate decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. The RBNZ rate statement contains the explanations of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?
Although the anticipated bearish moves may offer intermediate pullback to the NZD/USD prices, only stark dovish comments from Governor Orr can defy the bulls targeting the year 2019 peak near 0.6945.
AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath
The Australian dollar held to its weekly gains against the greenback on Tuesday, as the mood remained positive, but enthusiasm faded. AUD/USD could retest the year high on a break above 0.7340.
Gold: Buyers look to $1,900 amid cautious optimism
Gold picks up bids, prints second positive day following Monday’s heavy drop to the late-September low. The yellow metal slumped to the September 28 bottom on Monday before bouncing off $1,850.56.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.
Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ
Equities extended their gains on Tuesday but currencies consolidated as traders worry about President Trump’s campaign to challenge the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is within his rights to ...