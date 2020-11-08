NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a continuation of the late Oct rally

- NZD/CAD bulls remain in the driving stet as price extends above key support.
- 0.8900 area remains on the map on a break of key resistance.
NZD/CAD has started out the week with a bullish bias in what is shaping up to be a potential bullish continuation of the 21st October impulse in a story that was first covered here: NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls look for a break of critical resistance.
An update of the trade suggestion and analysis was made here:
For a recap, the prior analysis explained that the pair could extend to at least a test of the -272% Fibonacci of the Oct 28 correction’s tops.
A swing trade setup was illustrated as follows:
4-hour chart
Entry 1:3 R/R
The buy limit order was triggered and the price subsequently rallied.
It was explained that a pullback was expected but the stop loss could be moved to breakeven as the price had formed a new support structure.
Update
The price has, so far, held above the breakeven point and is building towards a break of the Oct 28 highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results
AUD/USD begins the week with an upside gap, stays near seven-week top flashed last week. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight, US politics, virus woes are the key.
USD/JPY: Bearish potential intact, 103.07 key support
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 103.17, its lowest since last March, finishing the week with losses in the 103.30 price zone. Japanese data beat expectations but continued to indicate economic contraction. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further despite rallying high-yielding assets.
Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s
Gold fades upside momentum following Friday’s pullback from mid-September high. Expected struggle for Biden Presidency, virus woes probe market optimists. A lack of major data/events adds to inactivity, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support
WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers.
The Week Ahead: Now what?
The volatility as the US polls closed on November 3 gave way to several sustained moves. The push lower in the dollar and yields and higher equities may mark the resumption of underlying trends. The BOE and the RBA launched the new round of easing, which did not prevent ...