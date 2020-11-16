NZ Trade Minister O'Connor: Strong NZD is always a concern

In his latest comments, New Zealand’s (NZ) Trade Minister Damien O'Connor raised concerns about the recent strength of the New Zealand dollar (NZD).
The diplomat conveys worries about the strong local currency considering the export-oriented nature of the economy.
NZD/USD slips below 0.6900…
Following the update, NZD/USD dropped from 0.6904 to 0.6891, currently around 0.6900, as unwelcomed comments from the Pacific nation’s government challenges the Kiwi bulls. Even so, RBNZ’s hawkish stand, coupled with the recent risk-on mood keeps the pair buyers positive near the highest since Thursday.
