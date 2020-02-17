NZ PM Arden: Forecasts are for virus to hurt economy in H1, rebound in H2

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on NZ Treasury economic forecasts for 2020.

Treasury sees 2020 GDP growth 2 to 2.5%.

Viral outbreak will hinder the economy in the first half but a second-half rebound.

Coronavirus to have a temporary impact on growth.