ANZ analysts note that New Zealand’s nationwide, house prices were up 1.3% m/m in August, to be up 0.6% q/q, while annual house price inflation rose to 2.1% from 1.7%.
Key Quotes
“Consistent with recent trends, Auckland house prices underperformed the broader market in August. Auckland house prices were up 1.0% in the month, to be down 2.6% over the past year. In the rest of New Zealand (ie ex-Auckland), house price inflation rose a solid 1.4% m/m. This saw annual house price inflation pick up to 6.8% y/y from 5.9% in July.”
“While prices were solid in August, we did see house sales pull back, consistent with weak listings. We estimate seasonally adjusted house sales fell 7.5% m/m in August, more than reversing the 6.6% m/m bounce in July. Annual sales growth did increase to -0.1% y/y (3mma) from -0.4% in July.”
“The housing market tightened in August to around its historical norm.”
“The notable boost to house prices in August may reflect support from lower mortgage rates over the past year, but the reversal in sales activity supports the view that the market is unlikely to take off substantially from here. While we expect the market to remain subdued overall, there is a risk that recent drops in mortgage rates do prompt a reignition in the housing market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shows signs of bullish turnaround ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD's daily candlestick arrangement shows an impending bullish reversal. A close above 1.1087 is needed to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change. A bullish close may remain elusive if the US data blows past expectations.
GBP/USD: Brexit headlines counter doji ahead of US consumer-centric data
GBP/USD remains in the range despite challenging Brexit headlines. DUP refrains from support altering Irish backstop. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.
USD/JPY off six-week highs, still above 108.00 on trade hopes
The USD/JPY pair is seen easing off six-week highs of 108.26, despite improved risk tones in Asia on US-China trade deal hopes. The further upside remains in check amid weaker Treasury yields ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Below $1,500, risks breaching three-month rising trendline
Gold produced a candle with a long upper shadow on Thursday, reinforcing the short-term bearish bias. The yellow metal looks set to breach the support of the trendline rising from May 30 lows.
US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales
Retail sales are projected to rise 0.2% in August following July’s 0.7% increase. Sales minus automobiles are expected to add 0.1% after the prior increase of 1.0%. Decline to come after strong June and July numbers.