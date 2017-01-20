NZ: Economy to outperform again in 2017 - HSBC

According to the analysts at HSBC, the NZ economy is firing on all cylinders, with construction and tourism continuing to pick up and the dairy sector recovering and is likely to outperform again in 2017.

Key Quotes

“We have been optimistic about New Zealand’s economy for quite some time now, and we remain so. Growing ties to Asia, underlying flexibility and a positive reform agenda have all worked in New Zealand’s favour.”

“Firing on all cylinders, again

Construction activity is set to continue to grow, driven by housing and infrastructure, although capacity constraints are starting to appear

The tourism sector continues to boom, driven by rising visitor numbers, particularly from Australia, China and the US

Dairy prices have rebounded and should boost rural incomes, although production volumes will most likely continue to be cut”

“Managing a housing boom

Auckland house prices have more than doubled in the past five years and prices are rising strongly in most other regions

Tighter macro-prudential settings have reduced higher risk lending, but household debt has still risen rapidly and reached record levels

Housing affordability is expected to be a key issue in this year’s election, which is due to be held before 18 November”

“Inflation to edge higher and rates may follow