NZ CPI Preview: Forecasts from four major banks, inflation going the right way, but still a long way to target

Statistics New Zealand will release Q2 Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Tuesday, July 18 at 22:45 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming inflation data.
Headline inflation is seen decelerating to 5.9% year-on-year vs. 6.7% in Q1. If so, it would be the lowest YoY rate since Q4 2021 but still well above the 1-3% target range. Meanwhile, the QoQ rate is expected at 1% vs. the former print of 1.2%.
ANZ
We expect annual CPI inflation to decline to 5.9% in Q2 2023, below RBNZ’s May MPS forecast of 6.1%. The bulk of the decline in annual headline inflation reflects an anticipated sharp fall in annual tradeable inflation from 6.4% to 5.3%, as the price increases seen in the wake of the war in Ukraine last year fall out of the annual calculation. We expect annual non-tradeable inflation is also past its peak, falling from 6.8% to 6.4%, still roughly twice the level consistent with the RBNZ’s overall CPI target. We’ll be looking for further moderation across the suite of core measures. All up, a faster deceleration in annual inflation will certainly be welcomed by the RBNZ. We don’t see the figures as deterring the RBNZ from their current strategy to hold the OCR unchanged while they ‘watch, worry and wait.’ However, we suspect non-tradeable inflation will prove persistent later in the year. If we’re right, that will only become evident once some large base effects roll out of the equation.
Citi
We expect NZ Q2 CPI to rise by 0.8% in Q2 (0.84% to two decimal places). The QoQ forecast, if realized, would be the slowest increase in aggregate prices since December 2020 and would moderate the YoY inflation pace from 6.7% to 5.8%. The YoY forecast is also 0.3pp below the RBNZ’s forecast of 6.1% and would show disinflation marginally ahead of the timetable expected by policymakers. We attribute their lower CPI forecast to the outlook for lower GDP growth than the RBNZ and expect CPI to continue underperforming the Bank’s published forecasts, returning within the 1% to 3% target band in Q1’24 rather than the Q3’24 expected by the RBNZ. However, this is unlikely to produce a dovish change of rhetoric from the MPC in the near-term. It will likely take at least one further CPI print showing faster disinflation to move official policy rhetoric forward from the current guidance of late 2024. The RBNZ would also have to consider the labor market, where employment arguably remains above a maximum sustainable level. It is therefore more likely that a change in rhetoric would come towards the end of 2023 if economic conditions evolve. Based on this outlook, we continue to forecast the first OCR cut to occur in Q124.
TDS
We expect Q2 CPI inflation to slow markedly to 0.9% QoQ, down from the 1.2% QoQ last quarter. Our forecast is below the RBNZ's 1.1% QoQ forecast and we expect the annual CPI to print at 5.8% YoY (Q1: 6.7%). The swift sequential QoQ slowdown in inflation momentum should come as a relief to the RBNZ after its pause in July as rate hikes begin to cool demand-side price pressures in the economy. We expect declines in transport/petrol prices to cool inflation in Q2, while non-tradeable goods inflation (i.e., domestic-oriented) is also likely to retrace as economic activity contracts. Overall, we think the bar now is much higher for the RBNZ to restart its hiking cycle, even if CPI surprises to the upside. The July MPS suggests that the RBNZ is confident that its rate hikes are having their intended impact on consumption and inflation, allowing the Bank to monitor developments from the sidelines.
Westpac
We estimate that New Zealand consumer prices rose by 0.9% in the June quarter. That would see annual inflation slipping to 5.9%, down from 6.7% in the year to March. But while headline inflation is dropping back, underlying price pressures remain strong. Measures of core inflation are set to linger at levels of around 5% to 6%. The June quarter saw a further large increase in food prices. Those increases have been partially offset by falls in fuel prices. Our forecast is lower than the RBNZ’s last published projection reflecting a lower forecast for tradable prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1250 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is off the lows, trading close to.1250 in the European session. The pair lacks upside traction amid comments from ECB policymaker Klaas Knot. A broadly subdued US Dollar, however, limits the EUR/USD pullback ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD regains 1.3100, as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.3100 in the European trading hours. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an appreciative move in the major. Any meaningful corrective slide might be seen as a buying opportunity ahead of key US data.
Gold price gathers strength for a fresh monthly high
Gold price (XAU/USD) is demonstrating auction in an inventory adjustment phase after climbing to near three-weeks high of around $1,960.00 on Tuesday. The precious metal has picked strength as discussions about introducing a novel gold-backed currency by the BRICS have improved its appeal.
Bitcoin to breakout as volatility sinks
BTC continues to move sideways with no signs of directional bias, leaving traders guessing. The pioneer crypto's rangebound movement suggests that volatility has dropped, which has held a majority of altcoin ecosystem hostage, including ETH and XRP prices.
US Retail Sales: Consumption pick-up expected to continue in June
Retail Sales data in the US will be published by the Census Bureau today. The June headline Retail Sales figure is expected to see another increase after unexpectedly rising in May.