NY Fed's Potter: FOMC to reduce size of portfolio in a gradual manner

NY Fed's Potter: FOMC to reduce size of portfolio in a gradual mannerBy Eren Sengezer
"I am confident that the FOMC plan will reduce the size of the portfolio in a gradual and predictable, 'no surprises' manner," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's markets chief Simon Potter said in a prepared speech on Wednesday, as per Reuters reports.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Fed's balance sheet reduction won't disrupt treasuries, mortgage-backed securities markets
- Fed "cannot and should not prevent" treasuries, MBS from reacting to economic, financial developments as fed shrinks holdings
- There is always risk Fed's balance sheet plan may "unfold differently from expectations"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.