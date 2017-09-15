NY Fed: Headline general business conditions index held steady at 24.4

NY Fed: Headline general business conditions index held steady at 24.4By Eren Sengezer
"Business activity continued to grow strongly in New York State, according to firms responding to the September 2017 Empire State Manufacturing Survey," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday.
Key quotes:
- The headline general business conditions index held steady at 24.4.
- The new orders index rose four points to 24.9 and the shipments index climbed four points to 16.2, pointing to ongoing solid gains in orders and shipments.
- Unfilled orders increased, and delivery times continued to lengthen.
- Labor market indicators pointed to a modest increase in employment and hours worked.
- Both input prices and selling prices rose at a faster pace than last month.
- Indexes assessing the six-month outlook suggested that firms remained optimistic about future conditions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.