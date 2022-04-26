- NVDA stock recovers on Monday as the tech sector was emboldened by TWTR deal.
- NDVA sees peer AMD report earnings next week on May 7.
- NVDA stock is one of 2022's underperformers as semi-conductors suffer.
Nvidia stock rallied a bit on Monday as the tech sector recovered some ground as yields eased. With Fed members now in blackout as they cannot comment 10 days before the May interest rate decision. This left the way open for bond yields to soften slightly which helped equity markets stage an afternoon recovery. Indeed the intraday 2% turnaround was also helped along as the tech sector was boosted by Elon Musk agreeing to buy Twitter (TWTR). TWTR stock closed nearly 6% higher.
NVDA stock news
One of the darlings of 2021, NVDA stock now finds itself on the backfoot for 2022. Nvidia is down 32% year to date as equities and especially high-value names take the brunt of the sell-off. NVDA stock trades on quite a high price-earnings multiple of 36 when fellow peer AMD trades on more like 23 times earnings. However, this has not stopped AMD from also shedding about 35% in 2022. Nvidia probably had more retail followers than other semiconductor stocks as NVDA has more visibility over this cohort due to its gaming experience and business sector. But to put things into context, NVDA stock's 32% loss for 2022 is contrasted with it being up 29% over the past 12 months. We should point out though that the benchmark Philadelphia Semi-Conductor Index (SOX) correlates perfectly with NVDA, showing us that this is more of a sector or industry phenomenon.
Recent earnings from Netflix while not directly related have also dented tech sentiment.
NVDA stock daily versus PHILX Semi-Conductor Index (SOX) daily-orange line
Nvidia will report earnings on May 25. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings to hit $5.54 per share and revenue of $34.56 billion. These EPS and revenue numbers would mean changes of +24.77% and +28.42%, respectively, from a year earlier.
NVDA stock forecast
Breaking $206 was a significant support to break but a rally may not be far away if recent moves are anything to go by. Monday saw a strong intraday turnaround in equities higher and yields lower. With earnings from Apple, Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon this week it is a make or break for the tech sector. The Fed hawks are in a blackout so some good earnings could help stem recent losses for the sector.
The March 29 high at $ 289 was another lower high when compared to all-time highs and now breaking $206 has put in place a lower low. $206 now becomes the first resistance. $178.66 is the next support, the low from July and below a move to sub $140 cannot be ruled out as the point of control lies there. Volume is now light until we get toward $140. These levels are targeted so long as NVDA stock sits below $206. Breaking back above $206 puts us on watch for a move to the 200-day moving average at $244. As mentioned we expect a modest rally across all tech stocks and look to this week's earnings to start the rally. But tech earnings are the key factor to watch here.
NVDA stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 2020 lows at 1.0637 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0700, re-approaching 2020 lows at 1.0637. The US dollar resumes the uptrend, as markets turn cautious on China covid concerns and hawkish Fed bets. The euro bulls ignore hawkish ECB-speak. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2700 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2700, having erased the recovery gains amid a renewed upside in the US dollar and a tepid risk tone. The pound continues to suffer from the Fed-BOE policy divergence theme. US data awaited.
Battle lines well-mapped for gold ahead of key event risks
Nothing much has changed fundamentally for Gold Price over the past 24 hours, although bulls are seeing some temporary reprieve. The bearish potential remains intact for XAUUSD, as the US dollar holds near two-year highs vs. its main rivals.
Will Ethereum price rally to $3,700? These whales believe so
Ethereum price recovery after the recent stint indicates that the bulls are back in business. The technicals and on-chain metrics have aligned and are signaling a recovery rally soon.
TSLA stock pledged as Elon takes Twitter (TWTR) but is Bill Gates short Tesla?
Tesla stock was left in the shadows on Monday something it is not accustomed to. But fear not it is likely to be short-lived as the Technoking of Tesla now has the world's largest advertising board for Tesla.