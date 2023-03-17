Nvidia Stock News and Forecast: NVDA advances on Morgan Stanley upgrade

- Morgan Stanley upgraded NVDA to Overweight.
- Investment bank raised price target to $304.
- AI megatrend should cause heavy demand for H100 chips.
- Nvidia stock breaks above $260 resistance.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock moved ahead in contrast to the market sell-off on Friday morning. NVDA shares rose 1.8% to $260, its highest price in nearly a year, after Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of the chip designer due to overwhelming optimism regarding demand for its chips in light of the artificial intelligence (AI) "megatrend".
The market was less excited though as negativity surrounding the bank-led bailout of First Republic Bank (FRC) and the quadruple witching day led futures to drop. NASDAQ futures were a bit better than its counterparts at -0.3%, while Dow futures tanked -0.7%.
Nvidia stock news: Analyst places NVDA price target at $304
Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore surprisingly changed his rating from Equal-weight to Overweight. This is surprising since Nvidia stock has already run up more than 90% in the past six months. Moore also raised the Nvidia price target to $304 from the prior $255 – a 19% raise.
Moore's reasoning targeted Nvidia's central place in the future of artificial intelligence computing. Arguing that the semiconductor industry's weakness in gaming and data center would largely be forgotten by the second half of the year, Moore said the AI megatrend was likely to become an extremely large part of Nvidia's growth story over the next few years.
"The high capital intensity of these [AI] workloads, particularly on the training side, is now a major part of the calculus for the largest companies in technology, with NVIDIA having dominance in the training market that is likely to persist for several years even with a relatively fixed number of model developers, model complexity plus multiple languages should still drive 3-5x growth in training over 5 years," Moore wrote.
Already on Monday Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled its new AI virtual machines, which allow customers to test AI protocols without resorting to purchasing the extremely expensive and large amount of hardware required. Microsoft utilizes Nvidia's H100 Tensor Core GPUs, as well as its Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking architecture.
CEO Jensen Huang, who has been championing Nvidia's edge on the future of AI computing for years, will be among the major speakers at next week's GTC Nvidia conference for developers. The conference runs from March 20th to 22nd, and the market is expecting more new announcements to come from the event.
Nvidia stock forecast
Nvidia stock has been able to overcome long-term resistance at $260. This resistance stems from all the way back in November of 2021 and again in early 2022. The latter time period also gave rise to the importance of $266 and $283.50. Both of those price levels worked as resistance one year ago during separate range highs. Bulls will now attempt to reach both levels, but first they will need to contend with an overheated Relative Strength Index (RSI). NVDA stock is back above the 70 overbought threshold on the daily RSI, like it was in late January and early February. Expect a pullback at some point in the next two weeks. Nvidia traders will discover long-term support at $225.
NVDA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0600
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0650 on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, seems to be helping the US Dollar show resilience against its rivals and capping the pair's upside.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2150 after having advanced toward 1.2200 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood limits the US Dollar's losses for the time being as US stocks trade mixed to start the session.
Gold jumps to eleven-month high past $1,960
Gold price pushed further higher and broke above $1,960 hitting the highest level since April 2022. XAU/USD is rising more than $40 on Friday, boosted by lower US yields and risk aversion.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.