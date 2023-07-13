Share:

NVDA advanced 3.5% on Wednesday.

Nvidia invested in biotech firm Recursion that uses AI technology.

NASDAQ 100 rebalancing will cause major selling of NVDA stock.

June CPI is clearly bullish for NVDA and the general market.

Nvidia stock reaches new all-time high in Thursday premarket.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock added more than 2% in Thursday’s morning session to $449.93 – a new all-time high – although the advance had sagged a bit by the time of writing. Wednesday’s lower inflation results have made the market as a whole more optimistic, and after that news NVDA stock locked in a 3.5% gain on the day.

Nvidia’s investment in Recursion has also excited investors as it appears to be a newer utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) on Nvidia’s platform. Additionally, SoftBank has courted Nvidia to become an anchor investor in the coming Arm IPO. Nvidia attempted to acquire Arm two years ago. The NASDAQ Composite has increased by 1% in the first half-hour of trading.

Nvidia stock news: Recursion investment excites, but NASDAQ 100 rebalance spells selling pressure

Nvidia announced an interesting $50 million investment in biotech firm Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) on Wednesday. The company will utilize Nvidia’s AI-primed cloud platform to train new AI models for drug discovery. Recursion has 23 petabytes of data sets involving biology and chemistry. The firm already debuted the BioNeMo platform earlier this year that uses generative AI technology to study possible drug creations.

Recursion stock soared more than 78% on the news of the investment, which was structured as a private investment in public equity (or PIPE) deal.

The flipside of the current scenario for Nvidia stock is that the leadership behind the NASDAQ 100 has announced that it will rebalance its index in order to reduce its reliance on the Magnificent Seven stocks. These are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Meta Platforms (META) and, of course, Nvidia.

Due to the extreme outperformance of these stock in the first half of 2023, they now take up between 48% and 55% of the index weighting. Though details of the rebalancing will not be announced until this Friday, Wells Fargo believes these seven will be reduced to a 40% combined weighting.

Nvidia currently makes up 7.04% of the NASDAQ 100, and reducing its weighting in one of the most popular indices will mean that many passive index fund managers will need to sell off a large amount of NVDA stock in a short period of time. The new rebalancing will go into effect during the July 24 session in less than two weeks.

Curtailed inflation still positive news

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June on Wednesday morning. The fact that YoY core inflation dropped from 5.3% in May to 4.8% in June delighted growth stock investors especially, as well as the broad market. Slowing inflation means the Federal Reserve is less likely to raise interest rates in the future and might be more quick to cut rates earlier than expected.

Still, the vast majority of observers think the central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting on July 26, but there is less consensus about future hikes.

"We do not have strong conviction on what the Fed is likely to do in September and beyond," wrote economist Thomas Simons of Jefferies on Wednesday.