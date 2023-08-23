Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue

Share:

Nvidia powers past expectations in Q2.

NVDA stock jumps from $471.15 to $515 afterhours.

Nvidia earnined $2.70 in adjusted EPS in Q2.

Revenue for Q3 guided for $16 billion.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected. Likewise, revenue of $13.51 billion was 22% ahead of consensus.

Revenue in the quarter jumped 88% from the first quarter and 101% from a year ago. This was heavily due to fierce demand for Nvidia's H100 and A100 chips used in artificial intelligence technologies such as generative AI.

“During the quarter, major cloud service providers announced massive NVIDIA H100 AI infrastructures. Leading enterprise IT system and software providers announced partnerships to bring NVIDIA AI to every industry. The race is on to adopt generative AI,” CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang said in a statement.

Data center revenue popped 171% YoY to $10.32 billion. Gaming revenue rose 22% YoY to $2.49 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 429% YoY, while GAAP EPS soared 854% YoY to $2.48.

Nvidia stock closed up 3.17% in the regular market, closing at $471.15. Based on the closing price, NVDA stock is up 229% YTD.

For the third-quarter outlook, managment is expecting $16 billion in sales. This is well above the analyst consensus of $12.4 billion. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 71.5% and 72.5%.

Nvidia repurchased 7.5 million shares during the second quarter for $3.28 billion.

