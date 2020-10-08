NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. gains as COVID-19 vaccines hit front-page news after President Trump’s recovery

- NASDAQ:NVAX rises 2.41% on Wednesday as broader markets bounce back from Tuesday's selloff.
- NVAX is one biotech firm to watch after partnering with Serum Institute of India.
- Novavax investors await results of Phase 3 of its clinical trials.
It has been a historic year for biotech firms as the emergency need for a COVID-19 vaccine has put many small firms on the radars of investors. NASDAQ:NVAX is at the top of that list and after gaining over 4600% year to date, the stock still could have room to move if the results of its Phase 3 clinical trials are successful. On Wednesday, Novavax rose 2.41% to close the day at $110.00 even, which means the stock is still trading at a 40% discount from its 52-week high of $189.40. The stock is trading right at its 50-day moving average which shows how flat shares have been even through some encouraging announcements from the firm.
In late September, the Maryland-based biotech company announced a partnership with the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world at the Serum Institute of India. The deal led to estimates of over 2 billion annual doses of its vaccine candidate: NVX‑CoV2373 for low-income countries which includes India. Considering these reports from the company, the stock has not moved up over the past couple of months which may be an indication that investors are exercising caution over which biotech company will emerge as the successful candidate.
NVAX stock news
As the global economy continues its volatility heading into the final quarter of 2020, investors who are looking to Novavax as a possible horse to back in the race for a vaccine may want to take the plunge now before it is too late. Expect the stock to get a boost if a successful Phase 3 result is reported, and with a mean analyst price target of $227.60, these may be the lowest levels the stock sees for quite some time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.