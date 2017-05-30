North Korea warns of 'bigger gift package' for the US after latest test - RTRS

North Korea warns of 'bigger gift package' for the US after latest test - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The North's official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a new ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system and ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons, warning the US of more missiles launch in the coming days.
In retaliation for American military provocation, KCNA quoted Kim as saying, "We will send a bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees".