North Korea sending investors into the yen, testing the boundaries of 110

N.Korea's media is retaliating and the yen has picked up a slight bod in thin early Asian trade.

North Korea successfully produced miniaturized nuclear warhead - Washington Post

Investors are concerned that the United States is one more N.Korean threat away from lighting up the totalitarian state that stands accused of systematic human rights abuses. President Trump is at the end of his tether with the threat that N.Korea poses after an article written by the Washington Post this week revealed the nuclear capabilities that could reach the shores of the United States and sooner than first thought. Trump retaliated overnight and was reported saying, "North Korea best not make any more threats to the US. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

In response, it is reported in early Asia today, in their media, that North Korea is considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam. Also, a spokesman for North Korea's military told KCNA that it would carry out a pre-emptive operation if there were signs of U.S. provocation.

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.08, down -0.22% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.38 and low at 110.08.