Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, points out that the Norges Bank has been the most hawkish central bank in the G10 over the past year or so and despite this, the NOK has been the worst-performing G10 currency this year and is currently down 9.1% vs. the USD in the year to date.
Key Quotes
“How the NOK performs in the months ahead could have more to do with the outlook for global growth and the relative position of the oil price than Norges Bank policy. If a trade deal is signed between the US and China, a little respite could be in order for the NOK.”
“There is little doubt that Norway has very solid fundamentals. The country’s oil reserves have fed a wealth fund that surpassed a value of NOK 10 trn on Friday - the worth of the foreign assets in the fund being boosted by the relative weakness of the NOK.”
“In text book terms, the solid economic backdrop in Norway combined with the higher interest rate differentials on offer this year could be associated with a stronger exchange rate. However, the performance of the NOK has been the opposite. This can likely be explained by the NOK’s association with commodity prices and by the lack of liquidity in the NOK. Despite the strength of the economic fundamentals in Norway, thin liquidity means that the NOK cannot be considered as a safe haven.”
“We are optimistic that EUR/NOK could push back to the 10.15 area on a 1 month view. We are also wary about how long any optimistic surrounding a part trade deal will last.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100
A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments
The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.
USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish in the short-term
Japanese data failed to impress as the Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5%. The US macroeconomic calendar includes minor figures related to economic activity. USD/JPY extends its consolidative range ahead of US first-tier data later this week.
Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark
Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.