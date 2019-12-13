No. 10 Source: Expect second reading of Withdrawal Bill next Friday with budget in March - ITV

ITV’s Political Correspondent, Paul Brand, tweeted out last minutes, citing a No 10 source saying – “we can expect minor cabinet reshuffle tomorrow with more substantial reshuffle post-Brexit. Second reading of Withdrawal Bill next Friday with the budget in March”.
This comes as the exit polls confirms a landslide victory for the Conservatives, with Johnson likely to keep the helm. The poll suggested the Conservatives would win 368 seats in the 650-seat parliament, with the main opposition Labour party trailing on 191.
The pound took a flight on the first real results and leaped almost 2.5%, taking GBP/USD sharply higher through the 1.35 handle, fresh 19-month highs. At the press time, the spot has reversed nearly 75-pips to now trade above the 1.3450 level, still up +2.24%.
