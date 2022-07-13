- NYSE:NIO gained 1.46% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Nio and Tesla investors brace themselves for further lockdowns in Shanghai.
- Tesla’s Berlin GigaFactory is having some difficulties providing Model Y vehicles to customers.
NYSE:NIO rebounded nicely from some bearish sentiment on Monday as the Chinese EV maker outperformed the broader markets. On Tuesday, shares of Nio gained 1.46% and closed the trading session at $20.87. Stocks were mostly mixed on Tuesday although all three major indices closed the day in the red. Investors paused ahead of the key June CPI report that is set to be released on Wednesday morning. Overall, the Dow Jones dropped by 192 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.92%, and the NASDAQ dropped by 0.95% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
As cases of the latest variant of COVID-19 continue to climb in various regions of China, investors are bracing for another series of lockdowns. Beijing has made it clear that it will continue to follow its Zero-COVID policy by issuing strict lockdown procedures whenever a breakout is confirmed. Of course, this directly impacts companies like Nio and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which have production facilities in the region. Both companies are just now recovering from the previous lockdowns in the area, and any further restrictions could have consequences on another quarter of deliveries for the industry.
NIO stock forecast
Some other issues are surfacing for Tesla’s new GigaFactory in Berlin, Germany. Reports suggest that consumers can only purchase black or white vehicles right now, and that other colors need to be delivered from its factory in Shanghai. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already referred to the new factories as money furnaces, as several of them are about to shut down to upgrade the infrastructure to increase production capacity. Shares of TSLA were down by 0.54% on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0050 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has recovered above 1.0050 after having dipped toward parity earlier in the day. The modest improvement witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the all-important US inflation report seems to be making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.1900 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has capitalized on the modest dollar weakness during the European trading hours on Wednesday and advanced beyond 1.1900. Market action remains relatively subdued as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of US CPI data.
Gold rebounds to $1,730 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered recovery momentum and turned positive on the day near $1,730. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% ahead of US inflation figures, helping the yellow metal push higher.
Can CPI announcement trigger another crypto market sell-off?
Bitcoin price shows a bearish pennant breakout, hinting at a 42% crash to $11,202. Ethereum price looks to find a stable support floor to trigger a breakout of the $1,284 hurdle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!