Nio hit another milestone earlier this week as the company announced via its WeChat account that it has completed its 10 millionth battery swap. It’s a notable milestone, especially on the heels of a short report from Grizzly Research that alleged that Nio is inflating its battery swap subscription figures which has a direct impact on its revenues and net income. Still, perhaps this is Nio’s way of silencing the short sellers, as the company continues to hit major milestones for its innovative technology.

What had Nio’s stock trading lower out of the start? There are reports that cases of the novel coronavirus are once again surging in areas of China. Specifically, the Anhui Province which is where Nio’s main production facilities are in the city of Hefei. Nio has already had to deal with production shutdowns due to outbreaks in Shanghai, so another closure to its facilities could mean another potential weak quarter for deliveries. Still, investor concerns were short-lived as the stock managed to erase those losses by the closing bell.

NYSE:NIO started the session well lower as the Chinese EV maker was down by as much as 5% during early morning trading. On Tuesday, shares of Nio managed to rise by 3.84% and closed the trading day at $22.18. It was a remarkable reversal for the stock which rallied alongside the broader markets into the closing bell. The Dow Jones was the lone losing index with a dip of 129 basis points, the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.16%, and the NASDAQ posted a 1.75% gain on the strength of mega-cap tech stocks.

