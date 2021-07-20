NIO Stock News and Forecast: Three reasons why NIO stock should be up again on Tuesday

- NIO stock stages strong intraday recovery on Monday.
- Shares opened nearly 4% lower but closed in the green.
- NIO breaks the 200-day moving average on Monday.
A volatile day to say the least in NIO stock and one which many retail traders will be trying to get their heads around. A very weak opening was not too unexpected given the carnage across most equity markets. Take your pick from a list of excuses be it delta, earnings or profit-taking but either way the market was in a bad mood and bears in charge of the narrative. NIO looked set to crash lower with an ugly open and a straight break of the 200-day moving average. What followed then was surprising but regular readers of FXStreet will have given more credence to the zone of high volume we had identified. FXStreet has said on Monday that the 100-day moving average would provide the last chance support before the volume profile and hence support begins to weaken.
Well, this is exactly what played out. The 200-day moving average was broken early on in Monday's trading but the 100-day moving average and the psychological $40 level combined to halt the slide. We can also see from the chart just how much volume there is at current levels meaning the price is moving more slowly through current levels. NIO rallied over $3 or 7% to close up on the day at $43.35 a gain of 1.3%.
NIO stock forecast
Now that the initial move has been stabilized the hard work begins. NIO has retraced right back to the 200-day moving average. But looking at the 30-minute chart shows how little volume transacted at the low end of the days range. It was not until the price rallied that volume picked up. Psychologically this tells us that there was no panic selling, a bullish argument. The point of control for Monday was toward the top of the daily range at $43.39.
Now going back to the daily chart the first obvious test for NIO stock is to retake the 200-day moving average. Once this is achieved it is back on to trade above the shorter-term moving averages. This will also take out the high of Monday's candle and produce a bullish engulfing candle. There is still a lot of risk here but the balance is now favoured to the upside in the very short term for three reasons.
1. NIO staged a huge intraday turnaround flipping from red to green.
2. NIO should break back above the 200-day moving average on Tuesday.
3. The volume profile is high at current levels meaning there is decent support around current price levels.
While the risk-reward is favouring gains it is not a strong risk reward. Breakouts and trends are the strong moves to get on and there is nothing in sight until $45 is cleared. So please as ever exercise good risk management. The market has turned choppy and with earnings next week from Tesla that is likely to continue.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
