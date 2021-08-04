NIO Stock News and Forecast: Shares decline as July delivery numbers fail to impress

The Chinese government added more pressure to U.S. listed stocks on Tuesday, after state media picked Wall Street favorite Tencent (TCEHY) as its next victim . The CCP compared online gaming to an opium addiction, particularly amongst children. This is just the latest in a long war of words between the Chinese government and domestic tech companies that trade on the U.S. exchanges. Shares of Tencent were down 7.32% on Tuesday, following AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) declining by 1.35% after missing revenue estimates in the second quarter.

Nio reported its July delivery numbers on Monday, and at first glance, the market seemed to approve. On Tuesday, investors did a three-point turn and decided that while Nio’s numbers were impressive, the ongoing threat of the global chip shortage is weighing on the stock. Nio reported a 125% year over year rise in deliveries, although that paled in comparison to rivals like XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) . The relatively slower growth combined with a down day for the EV sector and China sector in general, culminated in shares of Nio erasing its gains from Monday’s pop.

NYSE:NIO failed to extend its recent rally, as July delivery numbers looked good at first, but failed to impress investors compared to its rivals. On Tuesday, shares of NIO sank by 2.79% and closed the trading day at $44.57 . It was a quiet day for growth stocks, as cyclical sectors like energy and industrials provided much of the strength for the Dow and S&P 500. Electric vehicle stocks in general pulled back after riding higher over the last week on the coattails of industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

